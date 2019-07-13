All States Must Uphold Navigation Rights in Hormuz Strait Amid US Escort Ships Plans - UN

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling on countries to preserve freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and abstain from actions that may escalate tensions in the region amid the United States' announcement of plans to provide military escorts to commercial ships in the Persian Gulf, United Nations deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Friday.

On Thursday, US Army Gen. Mark Milley said the United States and its allies were discussing providing military escorts for oil tankers in the Persian Gulf after Iran allegedly attempted to seize a UK oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz.

"The Secretary-General's call has been very clear and very simple - he has called on all states to ensure that freedom of navigation is upheld everywhere, including in the Strait of Hormuz," Haq said. "In the [Persian] Gulf region as a whole, he has tried to make sure that all countries pursue de-escalation and avoid any steps that can further raise tensions.

"

On Wednesday, US media reported that the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attempted to seize a UK oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif denied the reports, noting that the claims aimed to escalate tensions. The IRGC said its ships had no encounters with foreign vessels at the time of the alleged incident.

The situation in the region initially deteriorated in May after four oil tankers were targeted by sabotage attacks off the United Arab Emirates' coast, and the United States blamed Iran for the incidents.

Two more oil tankers were hit in June by explosions in the Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Gulf of Oman with the Persian Gulf. The United States once again accused Iran of staging the attack and Tehran denied the accusations.