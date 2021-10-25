After nearly four months of at-home-learning, all students across Australia's state of New South Wales (NSW) could return to the classroom

SYDNEY, Oct. 25 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) --:After nearly four months of at-home-learning, all students across Australia's state of New South Wales (NSW) could return to the classroom.

The final stage of the return to the classroom saw more than 500,000 students from across years 2 to 11 from Monday.

"The majority of students returning today have not been in the classroom since the end of Term 2 and it is fantastic they are back where the best learning happens," said NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet.

While many parents have breathed a sigh of relief at the return, some, like Jenny, whose son is in year 6 at a private school in Sydney's west, have remained cautious.

"I am still quite worried so we would like to remain home learning for another week and see how things go," she told Xinhua.