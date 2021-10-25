UrduPoint.com

All Students In Australia's New South Wales Can Return To Classroom As COVID Lockdown Lifts

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 02:02 PM

All students in Australia's New South Wales can return to classroom as COVID lockdown lifts

After nearly four months of at-home-learning, all students across Australia's state of New South Wales (NSW) could return to the classroom

SYDNEY, Oct. 25 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) --:After nearly four months of at-home-learning, all students across Australia's state of New South Wales (NSW) could return to the classroom.

The final stage of the return to the classroom saw more than 500,000 students from across years 2 to 11 from Monday.

"The majority of students returning today have not been in the classroom since the end of Term 2 and it is fantastic they are back where the best learning happens," said NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet.

While many parents have breathed a sigh of relief at the return, some, like Jenny, whose son is in year 6 at a private school in Sydney's west, have remained cautious.

"I am still quite worried so we would like to remain home learning for another week and see how things go," she told Xinhua.

Related Topics

Australia Sydney Wales All From Best

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler briefed on strategy and future plans of ..

UAQ Ruler briefed on strategy and future plans of Ministry of Justice

3 minutes ago
 Louvre Abu Dhabi announces four exhibitions, array ..

Louvre Abu Dhabi announces four exhibitions, array of events coinciding with UAE ..

33 minutes ago
 Decision on Aussie COVID-19 booster shots "imminen ..

Decision on Aussie COVID-19 booster shots "imminent": official

52 seconds ago
 IMF asks Pakistan to deposit Rs 2,900 billion into ..

IMF asks Pakistan to deposit Rs 2,900 billion into federal consolidated fund: Re ..

36 minutes ago
 German Ambassador Calls Surging Gas Prices Pan-Eur ..

German Ambassador Calls Surging Gas Prices Pan-European Issue

54 seconds ago
 New Zealand reports 109 new community cases of COV ..

New Zealand reports 109 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

55 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.