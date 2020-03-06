UrduPoint.com
All Survivors In Methane Outburst At Mine In Russia's Komi Have Been Rescued - Authorities

All Survivors in Methane Outburst at Mine in Russia's Komi Have Been Rescued - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) All 104 survivors in the methane outburst at the Vorkutinskaya mine in Russia's Komi Republic have been rescued, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, the methane outburst killed 2 people at the Vorkutinskaya mine.

According to the Emergencies Ministry, there were 106 people in the mine when the incident occurred.

"104 people have been brought to surface from the Vorkutinskaya mine," the ministry said.

