All Syria Sanctions Should Be Lifted For Sake Of Country's Restoration - Lavrentyev

Wed 11th December 2019 | 05:13 PM

Russia believes that all the sanctions on Syria should be lifted, as this would contribute to the restoration of trade and economic ties and therefore create proper conditions for the returning refugees, Russian Special Presidential Representative on Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said on Wednesday

"We favor the lifting of all the sanctions against Syria, both those imposed by European nations and those imposed by the United States. Firstly, because it is illegal, and secondly because it will contribute to the restoration of diplomatic, trade and economic ties between the countries, this would assist Syria's reconstruction and Syrians' prosperity," Lavrentyev, who headed the Russian delegation at the Astana-14 talks, said at a press conference.

He added that the refugee return was hampered over lack of necessary conditions in the places of their residence.

