'All the same' politicians try voters' patience in key UK battleground

Bury, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) The town of Bury in northwest England is usually best known for its traditional local dish, black pudding.

But as the most marginal constituency in the country it has found itself in the political spotlight in the run up to the UK's July 4 election.

Won by the Conservatives by just 105 votes last time round in 2019, it is no coincidence that the political big guns from both main parties have all visited recently.

Given its wafer-thin majority, the seat is firmly on Labour's target list of Constituencies it must win back if party leader Keir Starmer is to secure the keys to 10 Downing Street.

Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made the trip but, just as elsewhere in the country, many traditional Tory supporters will not be giving the party their vote this time.

"I'm going to vote for Labour," said one-time Conservative voter Frank Haslam.

The last time he voted Labour was "probably" in 1997 when Tony Blair was leader but he is adamant that the Conservatives do not deserve his support this time round.

"Everything has gone down. There's nothing good for the future I can see," he said.

Haslam cites immigration as a major concern. "The Conservatives said they would stop it and they didn't. They should stop it," he said.

He said he was also concerned about the state-funded National Health Service (NHS), which currently has long waiting lists for treatment.

The system was under pressure, he said, but private medical insurance "costs an absolute fortune".