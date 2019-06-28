UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All-time Hottest Temperature In France Recorded At 44.3C: Weather Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 06:53 PM

All-time hottest temperature in France recorded at 44.3C: weather service

France recorded its all-time hottest temperature of 44.3 degrees Celsius (111.7 degrees Fahrenheit) on Friday as the country and much of Europe basked in an early summer heatwave, state weather forecaster Meteo-France said

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :France recorded its all-time hottest temperature of 44.3 degrees Celsius (111.7 degrees Fahrenheit) on Friday as the country and much of Europe basked in an early summer heatwave, state weather forecaster Meteo-France said.

The temperature was recorded in the southeastern town of Carpentras and beat the previous record for France of 44.

1 degrees Celsius recorded in Saint-Christol-les-Ales and Conqueyrac during the notorious August 2003 heatwave, Meteo-France told AFP.

Meteo-France forecaster Etienne Kapikian said it was "very probable" that the record would be beaten again Friday as it was still relatively early in the day.

"(The temperature) will continue to climb and, in some places, we could pass 44 degrees Celsius," he said.

Related Topics

Weather Europe France August

Recent Stories

Three soldiers, two civilians killed in southern P ..

2 minutes ago

US inflation softens in May while incomes rise

2 minutes ago

May to Putin: Stop 'destabilising' UK, allies

2 minutes ago

Court extends physical remand of three accused

2 minutes ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan strongly condemns allegation ..

10 minutes ago

Minsk Proposes to Moscow to Raise Oil Transit Tari ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.