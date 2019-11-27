All Toilets at ISS Break Down, Astronauts Forced to Use 'Diapers' - NASA

None of the toilets at the International Space Station (ISS) are working, astronauts have to use "diapers", a NASA translation suggested Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) None of the toilets at the International Space Station (ISS) are working, astronauts have to use "diapers", a NASA translation suggested Wednesday.

There are two toilets at the ISS, both Russian-made one in the US module and another one in the Russian one.

In addition, there are toilets in Soyuz ships docked at the station but they are used when the ship is in flight and only rarely when it is docked.

According to ISS commander Luca Parmitano, the toilet in the US section constantly signals that it is not working, while the one in the Russian module is filled to the maximum.