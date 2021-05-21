All Transport to Be Electric in Future Except Rockets - Musk

All transport will be electric in the future, with the notable exception of rockets, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) All transport will be electric in the future, with the notable exception of rockets, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, said Friday.

"All transport will obviously be electric, with the ironic exception of rockets," Musk said at the New Knowledge educational marathon.

Planes will be the last mode of transport to go electric, Tesla CEO said.

"I think we will look back on internal combustion cars the same way we look on steam engines," Musk said, adding that cars will definitely be self-driving in the future.

Tesla CEO stressed that there was no discussion about autonomous driving, no "question mark."