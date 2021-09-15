All UK OneWeb Satellites Successfully Put Into Orbit - Roscosmos

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) All 34 UK OneWeb satellites have been successfully put into target orbit after being launched from the Baikonur space center using the Russian Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle and the Fregat upper stage, Russia's Roscosmos state space corporation told Sputnik.

"All 34 satellites have separated," Roscosmos said.