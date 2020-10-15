All-Ukraine Poll to Include Question on Creation of Donbas Free Economic Zone - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed on Thursday the second out of five questions for the all-Ukrainian poll, scheduled for October 25 when the local elections will take place

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed on Thursday the second out of five questions for the all-Ukrainian poll, scheduled for October 25 when the local elections will take place. Ukrainians will be asked if they support the creation of a free economic zone in Donbas.

On Wednesday, Zelenskyy announced the the first out of the five questions to be included in the nationwide poll: Whether large-sale corruption should be punishable with a life sentence?

"Today, [I reveal] the second question: Do you support the creation of a free economic zone in Donbas? Sunday, October 25, just come and make a decision. It will be done as you decide," Zelenskyy said in a videoaddress, which he published in his Telegram channel.