MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) All nuclear power plants in Ukraine and most of the thermal power plants and hydroelectric power plants were temporarily de-energized on Wednesday, the country's energy ministry said.

"Today's missile attack has led to a temporary blackout of all nuclear power plants, most thermal power plants and hydroelectric power plants," the ministry said.

The vast majority of electricity consumers throughout the country were de-energized, emergency shutdowns occur, it said. Due to a power outage, interruptions in heating and water supply are possible.