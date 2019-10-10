UrduPoint.com
All Ukrainian Ministers Are on Probation Before Year End - Zelenskyy

All the Ukrainian ministers are on probation before the end of the year and will be dismissed if they fail to provide any result, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) All the Ukrainian ministers are on probation before the end of the year and will be dismissed if they fail to provide any result, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday.

Ukraine formed a new cabinet in late August.

"There is a probation period. I have told all the ministers and all the law enforcers frankly: please, show us real deeds before the end of the year. We will dismiss everyone if they fail to do it," Zelenskyy said at a press conference, as broadcast by Ukrainian television.

