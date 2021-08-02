All UN Security Council Members Deeply Concerned by Situation In Afghanistan - President

The UN Security Council is deeply concerned about the situation in Afghanistan, Security Council's President for August, Indian Ambassador T. S. Tirumurti said in a press briefing on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) The UN Security Council is deeply concerned about the situation in Afghanistan, Security Council's President for August, Indian Ambassador T. S. Tirumurti said in a press briefing on Monday.

"The situation in Afghanistan is of deep concern to all members of the Security Council," Tirumurti said.

The diplomat added that given the increase in civilian casualties over the recent weeks, and the last week's attack on the UN compound in Herat, the Security Council will be addressing the situation in Afghanistan "sooner rather than later."