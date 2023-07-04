NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Unilateral economic sanctions, other than those adopted by the UN Security Council, are incompatible with international law and also negatively affect international relations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) said in its New Delhi declaration of the Heads of State Council published on Tuesday.

"Unilateral application of economic sanctions, other than those adopted by the UN Security Council, is incompatible with the principles of international law and has a negative impact on international economic relations," the declaration read.