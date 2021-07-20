All US Allies Should Bear Financial Responsibility for Failed Afghanistan Mission - Moscow

Russia believes that all allies of the United States will bear equal financial responsibility after the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and provide economic assistance to Kabul, Zamir Kabulov, the Russian president's special envoy for Afghanistan, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Russia believes that all allies of the United States will bear equal financial responsibility after the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and provide economic assistance to Kabul, Zamir Kabulov, the Russian president's special envoy for Afghanistan, said on Tuesday.

"We proceed from the understanding that all the allies of the United States who participated in this unsuccessful Afghan operation also bear equal responsibility with them, including financial and economic [responsibility]. And they should all provide assistance to Afghanistan for its socio-economic rehabilitation," Kabulov told the Valdai International Debate Club.