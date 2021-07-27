All US Combat Forces Will Leave Iraq by December 31 - Joint Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) There will be no US forces with a combat role in Iraq after December 31, the US and Iraqi governments said in a joint statement following the US-Iraq Strategic Dialogue on Monday.

"The delegations decided, following recent technical talks, that the security relationship will fully transition to a training, advising, assisting, and intelligence-sharing role, and that there will be no US forces with a combat role in Iraq by December 31, 2021," the joint statement said.