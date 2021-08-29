All US Diplomatic Staff to Be Taken Out of Afghanistan by Tuesday - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden plans to evacuate all diplomatic staff, including the US ambassador, from Afghanistan by Tuesday, August 31, The Washington Post reports citing two US officials.

"We're developing detailed plans for how we can continue to provide consular support and facilitate departures for those who wish to leave after August 31," a senior US State Department official told the newspaper on Sunday.

According to both officials, the US administration is looking at different options with regard to US diplomatic engagement in Afghanistan following the Taliban's (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) takeover of Kabul on August 15.

The Biden administration has not made any final decisions about what a future US diplomatic presence in Afghanistan might look like, or whether Washington will recognize a Taliban government, according to The Washington Post.

US and coalition forces airlifted about 2,000 people from the Afghan capital of Kabul in the last 12 hours, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Saturday. Since August 14, a total of 113,500 people have been evacuated; and since the end of July, the US has helped evacuate 119,000 from Afghanistan.

Foreign troops are under pressure to wrap up evacuation by August 31, as the Taliban warned they would not extend the deadline for the military even in light of Thursday's deadly suicide bombing at the Kabul airport. At the same time, the Taliban has said it would allow the evacuation of civilians to continue beyond August 31.

The issue of the Kabul airport and its operation after the August 31 withdrawal deadline will be discussed by officials from Turkey, Qatar and G7 countries on Monday, according to US media reports.