All US Diplomats Leave Ukraine, No Plans to Return Anytime Soon - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) All American diplomats have left Ukraine, with no plans to return anytime soon, CNN reported on Thursday, citing a US official familiar with the matter.

After being relocated from Kiev, US diplomats had been working in Lviv over the past few days, while spending nights in Poland.

But after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a military operation to protect Donbas, the American diplomats did not return to Ukraine. The are no plans for them to go back anytime soon, the official said.

Sputnik has reached out to the State Department for confirmation, but did not receive a response immediately.

On Thursday morning, Russia launched a military operation after the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance in countering the aggression of the Ukrainian government forces. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting the military infrastructure of Ukraine, and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow says it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.