All US Servicemen Could Leave Afghanistan by May 1 But Process May Be Difficult - Biden

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

All United States' servicemen could leave Afghanistan by May 1 but it "will be tough," President Joe Biden told ABC News in an interview published on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) All United States' servicemen could leave Afghanistan by May 1 but it "will be tough," President Joe Biden told ABC news in an interview published on Wednesday.

"It could happen," Biden said, adding "but it is tough.

"

The US President also said that the final decision on the pullout of troops is yet to be made and Washington is consulting with its allies on the matter.

"The fact is that, that was not a very solidly negotiated deal that the president -- the former president [Donald Trump] -- worked out. And so we're in consultation with our allies as well as the government, and that decision's going to be -- it's in process now," Biden said.