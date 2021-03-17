UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All US Servicemen Could Leave Afghanistan By May 1 But Process May Be Difficult - Biden

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 04:46 PM

All US Servicemen Could Leave Afghanistan by May 1 But Process May Be Difficult - Biden

All United States' servicemen could leave Afghanistan by May 1 but it "will be tough," President Joe Biden told ABC News in an interview published on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) All United States' servicemen could leave Afghanistan by May 1 but it "will be tough," President Joe Biden told ABC news in an interview published on Wednesday.

"It could happen," Biden said, adding "but it is tough.

"

The US President also said that the final decision on the pullout of troops is yet to be made and Washington is consulting with its allies on the matter.

"The fact is that, that was not a very solidly negotiated deal that the president -- the former president [Donald Trump] -- worked out. And so we're in consultation with our allies as well as the government, and that decision's going to be -- it's in process now," Biden said.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Washington United States May All Government

Recent Stories

COVID-19: Three major hospitals in Lahore run out ..

6 minutes ago

State land worth Rs34.4 m retrieved

16 seconds ago

MCL carries out anti-encroachment operation in cit ..

18 seconds ago

Scientists discover tree fossils dating back 300 m ..

21 seconds ago

Miserable condition of minorities in India proved ..

24 seconds ago

Israeli Foreign Minister Invites Lavrov to Visit I ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.