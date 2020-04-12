UrduPoint.com
All US Territories Under State of Emergency For First Time in Nation's History - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Saturday approved Wyoming's declaration of emergency, thereby rendering all US states and territories under the state of emergency for the first time in the country's history, media reported.

According to CNBC, all 50 US states, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and Guam declared states of emergency in the space of 22 days as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rip through the country.

Trump declared a Federal state of emergency in March which granted the executive branch powers to unlock funds and mobilize troops that it would otherwise need congressional approval for. State emergency statuses grant them similar powers on the states' level.

The US on late on Saturday surpassed Italy's death toll and exceeded the grim 20,000 mark from more than 530,000 infected. 

