All Venezuelan Problems Should Be Solved Without Foreign Meddling - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 03:05 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Any Venezuelan problems should be solved without foreign meddling, and since President Nicolas Maduro shows flexibility, opposition should do the same, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday during his meeting with Maduro that Russia supported all the legitimate agencies of Venezuela and favored dialogue between the president and the opposition.

"The Venezuelan president has repeatedly noted the possibility and the necessity of this dialogue. This means that the Venezuelan leadership is showing necessary flexibility. And of course, reciprocity is needed from the side of the opposition.

But the most important thing is that all the problems of Venezuela should be solved by Venezuelans themselves without any interference of third states," Peskov told reporters.

Peskov stressed that Russia was providing assistance to Venezuela, including through consultations.

He noted that Putin and Maduro had not touched upon the amount of Russia's financial assistance to the Latin American country.

Russia and Venezuela continue their defense cooperation, and Russia is fulfilling its commitments on repairing military equipment previously delivered to Venezuela, the Kremlin spokesman added.

