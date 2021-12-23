UrduPoint.com

All Vienna Talks Parties Seek Prompt Revival Of Iranian Nuclear Deal - Russian Diplomat

All Vienna Talks Parties Seek Prompt Revival of Iranian Nuclear Deal - Russian Diplomat

The permanent representative of Russia to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said on Thursday that all parties negotiating the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) are hoping for a prompt restoration of the deal ahead of the resumption of talks next week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) The permanent representative of Russia to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said on Thursday that all parties negotiating the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) are hoping for a prompt restoration of the deal ahead of the resumption of talks next week.

"The #ViennaTalks will resume on December 27. Usually It isn't popular to engage in serious business b/w the Catholic Christmas and the New Year. In this particular case this is an indication that all negotiators don't want to waist time and aim at speediest restoration of #JCPOA," the diplomat posted on Twitter.

The seventh round of Vienna talks on bringing Iran back to the nuclear deal and canceling US sanctions ended on December 17.

The parties agreed on two drafts of the deal, which included Iranian interests.

The JCPOA was concluded by P5 (the United Kingdom, Russia, France, China and the United States) plus Germany and Iran in 2015 in an attempt to slow the development of the Iranian nuclear program, due to their alleged development of nuclear weapons. The deal proposed lifting sanctions from Iran in exchange for nuclear development restrictions. In 2018, former US President Donald Trump made the decision to unilaterally withdraw from the deal and impose stricter sanctions on Iran. Iran responded with a gradual withdrawal from obligations imposed by the JCPOA and continued its nuclear program.

