MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) A total of 1,316 adult volunteers aged over 18 and 122 volunteers aged over 60 have received the first component of Russia's EpiVacCorona vaccine against COVID-19 in the post-registration trials, and all of them feel fine, the Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Tuesday.

"In the post-registration clinical placebo-controlled trials of the EpiVacCorona vaccine by Rospotrebnadzor's scientific research center Vector, 1,316 volunteers aged over 18 and 122 volunteers participating in the post-registration clinical trials on people aged over 60 have received an injection of the first dose of the vaccine. All the volunteers feel fine, no undesirable effects have been registered," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.