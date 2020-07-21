UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 05:10 AM

All Volunteers Gain COVID-19 Immunity After Using Vaccine at Russia's Sechenov University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) All volunteers have gained the COVID-19 immunity after using the coronavirus vaccine the Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University, Elena Smolyarchuk, the head of Sechenov University's Center for Clinical Research on Medications, told Sputnik.

On Monday, the second group of volunteers engaged in the clinical trials of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine at Sechenov University was discharged from hospital. The first group was discharged on July 15.

"All volunteers have gained immunity ... This is an individual reaction to the vaccine, but it usually takes several days [to obtain immunity]," Smolyarchuk said when asked how long it takes to develop the coronavirus immunity.

According to her, the maximum level of immune protection is observed three weeks after using the vaccine.

"If the vaccine proves its effectiveness, it will be registered and a large-scale post-registration research will begin, involving a big number of people who will be vaccinated and monitored in order to understand how long the immunity can be preserved," the scientist added.

The Russian coronavirus vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, is undergoing clinical trials at two institutions: the Burdenko Main Military Clinical Hospital and the Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University. The vaccine has two separately injected components that together are expected to provide long-term immunity against the coronavirus.

