All Volunteers Testing COVID-19 Vaccine By Russia's Vector Got Inoculated - Watchdog

Fri 21st August 2020 | 01:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) All the volunteers taking part in the clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russia's State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector have been inoculated are are feeling fine, the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, told Sputnik on Friday.

"All the participants of the clinical trials have been inoculated: 14 persons have been vaccinated during the first phase, and 43 more during the second phase. Forty-three more volunteers from the placebo control group have received placebo," Rospotrebnadzor said, adding that all the inoculated volunteers are feeling good.

Six out of 100 volunteers experienced some brief soreness in the injection area, others showed no side effects, the watchdog added.

"We plan to finish the clinical trials in September 2020," Rospotrebnadzor said.

