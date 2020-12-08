UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Volunteers Who Received 1st Dose Of Russia's EpiVacCorona Vaccine Feel Fine - Watchdog

Umer Jamshaid 44 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 11:40 AM

All Volunteers Who Received 1st Dose of Russia's EpiVacCorona Vaccine Feel Fine - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) All the 672 adult volunteers who received the first dose of Russia's EpiVacCorona vaccine against COVID-19 in the post-registration clinical trials feel fine, with no undesirable effects recorded, the Federal public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Tuesday.

"As many as 672 volunteers aged over 18 and 96 volunteers aged over 60 have received the first dose of the vaccine within the post-registration placebo-controlled clinical trials of the EpiVacCorona vaccine by Rospotrebnadzor's scientific center Vector. All the volunteers feel fine, no undesirable effects have been detected," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

The EpiVacCorona vaccine is absolutely safe for the volunteers and can be easily stored and transported at a temperature of +2 to +8 degrees Celsius (35.6-46.4 Fahrenheit degrees), the watchdog added

Related Topics

Russia Fine All

Recent Stories

Nusrat Shehbaz, wife of Shehbaz Sharif, declared p ..

4 minutes ago

PDM leadership to meet in Islamabad today

30 minutes ago

Islamic Advisory Group Reiterates Commitment to Po ..

1 hour ago

Ali Usman and Rameez Aziz reprimanded

1 hour ago

Covid-19 claims 89 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

1 hour ago

Escape to Dubai this winter and enjoy a free hotel ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.