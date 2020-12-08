MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) All the 672 adult volunteers who received the first dose of Russia's EpiVacCorona vaccine against COVID-19 in the post-registration clinical trials feel fine, with no undesirable effects recorded, the Federal public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Tuesday.

"As many as 672 volunteers aged over 18 and 96 volunteers aged over 60 have received the first dose of the vaccine within the post-registration placebo-controlled clinical trials of the EpiVacCorona vaccine by Rospotrebnadzor's scientific center Vector. All the volunteers feel fine, no undesirable effects have been detected," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

The EpiVacCorona vaccine is absolutely safe for the volunteers and can be easily stored and transported at a temperature of +2 to +8 degrees Celsius (35.6-46.4 Fahrenheit degrees), the watchdog added