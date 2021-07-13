All Websites Associated With Hacking Group REvil Are Down - CNBC

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) All the websites associated with the cybercriminal group REvil are down, CNBC reported citing multiple sources on Tuesday.

The report said multiple cybersecurity experts confirmed that all known websites associated with REvil are down.

Last week, the White House said the United States would take action against REvil in response to the ransomware attack against the IT management software company Kaseya, which affected a number of US companies.