UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All WHO-Approved Shots Protect Against Severe Disease Caused By Delta Variant - Scientist

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 11:10 PM

All WHO-Approved Shots Protect Against Severe Disease Caused by Delta Variant - Scientist

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) All COVID-19 vaccines that have been approved by the World Health Organization are effective at preventing severe disease and death caused by the highly contagious Delta variant, the WHO's chief scientist said on Thursday.

"The good news is that all of the WHO emergency use listed vaccines do protect against developing severe disease, hospitalization and death due to the Delta variant," Soumya Swaminathan said.

She said the efficacy of vaccines in protecting from infection ranged from 70% to 90%, "but in terms of just looking at the prevention of severe disease and hospitalization they're all very good, over 90% effective."

The Indian scientist said you need two doses to receive full protection because the Delta strain has been able to resist antibodies generated in people who had contracted COVID-19 before, in addition to being more transmissible than the original Alpha variant.

Related Topics

India World All From

Recent Stories

UAE citizens prohibited from travelling to countri ..

41 minutes ago

Rain expected in city Lahore during next 2 to 3 da ..

5 minutes ago

HESCO approves promotion of 10 officers

5 minutes ago

OECD says 130 countries agree global taxation deal ..

12 minutes ago

DC instructs all to get corona vaccination

12 minutes ago

Usman Dar holds meeting with country head UNDP

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.