All WHO-Approved Shots Protect Against Severe Disease Caused by Delta Variant - Scientist

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) All COVID-19 vaccines that have been approved by the World Health Organization are effective at preventing severe disease and death caused by the highly contagious Delta variant, the WHO's chief scientist said on Thursday.

"The good news is that all of the WHO emergency use listed vaccines do protect against developing severe disease, hospitalization and death due to the Delta variant," Soumya Swaminathan said.

She said the efficacy of vaccines in protecting from infection ranged from 70% to 90%, "but in terms of just looking at the prevention of severe disease and hospitalization they're all very good, over 90% effective."

The Indian scientist said you need two doses to receive full protection because the Delta strain has been able to resist antibodies generated in people who had contracted COVID-19 before, in addition to being more transmissible than the original Alpha variant.