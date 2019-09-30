All Wildfires in Russia Extinguished - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) The Russian firefighters have extinguished all remaining wildfires in the country, the Russian Aerial Forest Protection Service said Monday.

"As of 00:00 Moscow time, 30.09.2019 there are no wildfires in the Russian territory," the statement read.

The wildfires were devastating Siberia and several other Russia's areas from late July to late September. The state of emergency was imposed in five regions.

Since the start of the operation, the aviation of the Russian Defense Ministry dropped tonnes of water on the forest areas affected by the fires.