UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Wildfires In Russia Extinguished - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 03:40 AM

All Wildfires in Russia Extinguished - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) The Russian firefighters have extinguished all remaining wildfires in the country, the Russian Aerial Forest Protection Service said Monday.

"As of 00:00 Moscow time, 30.09.2019 there are no wildfires in the Russian territory," the statement read.

The wildfires were devastating Siberia and several other Russia's areas from late July to late September. The state of emergency was imposed in five regions.

Since the start of the operation, the aviation of the Russian Defense Ministry dropped tonnes of water on the forest areas affected by the fires.

Related Topics

Moscow Water Russia July September 2019 All From

Recent Stories

CBUAE seeking expert comments on draft regulation ..

3 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed briefed on safety and protection st ..

4 hours ago

UAE provides 80 tonnes of food aid to people of ea ..

5 hours ago

Arab Knowledge Forum for Sustainable Development o ..

5 hours ago

Thani Al Zeyoudi attends Armenian Embassy&#039;s r ..

6 hours ago

ADDA launches &#039;Digital Stars&#039; to promote ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.