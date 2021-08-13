All Wildfires in Turkey Extinguished - Minister of Forestry

There are currently no active wildfires in Turkey, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli said on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) There are currently no active wildfires in Turkey, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli said on Thursday.

"All forest fires in our country have been extinguished," Pakdemirli said on Twitter.

He added that since the start of large wildfires on July 28, 299 fires in 54 Turkish provinces have been taken under control and extinguished.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, said earlier that the death toll from wildfires in Turkey had increased to eight, with over 860 people injured.