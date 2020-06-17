UrduPoint.com
All Workers Of Health Center In Peru Test Positive For COVID-19 - Reports

Wed 17th June 2020 | 09:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) A medical center in the northwestern Peruvian region of Lambayeque was closed after all workers of the facility have tested positive for the coronavirus, the media reported on Wednesday.

According to local RPP radio, one nurse got infected with COVID-19, and thus all employees of the center were tested.

The regional health authorities decided to temporarily close the facility after all tests came back positive.

The Lambayeque region has so far confirmed 1,879 COVID-19 cases and 668 related deaths. Overall, Peru has confirmed 237,156 coronavirus cases and 7,056 deaths.

