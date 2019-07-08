Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) upgrades its science labs

A week-long training workshop on 'Physics Laboratory Equipment' held here on Monday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to ensure effective use of the available scientific resources

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :A week-long training workshop on 'Physics Laboratory Equipment' held here on Monday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to ensure effective use of the available scientific resources.

It was the part of University's consistent efforts of upgrading its laboratory network and to�have its�better scientific use at the level of students and the Faculty for promoting quality research.

The workshop was well-attended by the Faculty members and students of AIOU and some private and�public sector Universities and Colleges of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. �� While upgrading the Labs at here at main Campus and the regional offices, the University is�making it sure that the students should have better understanding as how to use scientific�equipment for their�optimum benefit,�said Dean Science Dr.

Syed Zafar Ilyas while inaugurating the workshop.

He told the participants that the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum had allocated a�substantial�amount in the annual budget for upgrading the existing labs, bringing them at the par with the international standard.

The AIOU enjoys the distinction of having the best academic labs in the country, that were�opened for use not only for the students of the AIOU, but other educational institutions as�well.The workshop was arranged by the Department of Physics.