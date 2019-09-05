UrduPoint.com
Allegations About Russia's Help To N.Korea To Bypass UNSC Sanctions Unfounded - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 07:34 PM

Accusations against Moscow that it helps Pyongyang to bypass UN Security Council sanctions, including those related to energy supplies, are unfounded, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora told Sputnik on Thursday

PYONGYANG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Accusations against Moscow that it helps Pyongyang to bypass UN Security Council sanctions, including those related to energy supplies, are unfounded, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora told Sputnik on Thursday, commenting on South Korean media reports about the intensity of cargo shipping between the two countries.

"Accusations that Russia may be among the countries through which North Korea is trying to bypass UN Security Council sanctions regarding energy supplies and coal trade are unfounded," the ambassador said.

He noted that Russian-North Korean marine freight traffic was much smaller than that between North Korea and China.

"The number of port calls cannot even be compared. In the first six months of this year, North Korea's trade with China [in the first half of 2019] amounted to $1.

25 billion against $28 million with Russia. I can assume that the quasi-analysts calculated the number of North Korean fishing longboats that were waiting out stormy weather in our bays. This also a big problem, but of a completely different kind. As for vessels under the Russian flag, there have not been any such ships in North Korean ports since the beginning of the year, except for the unfortunate crab fishing boat Xianghailin-8, which was seized and escorted to Wonsan by North Korea's maritime border service in July," Matsegora said.

He stressed that interim report of the UN Security Council Committee Established Pursuant to Resolution 1718 contained no complaints against Russia.

