Allegations of Russia Poisoning Navalny Lack Solid Proof - German Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Accusations of Moscow's involvement in the alleged poisoning of opposition figure Alexey Navalny need to be well-grounded, otherwise they will resemble the 2018 Skripal case, which still lacks any evidence of a Russian role, Anton Friesen, a member of the German Bundestag's Foreign Affairs Committee from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, told Sputnik on Thursday.

Berlin on Wednesday claimed a German military laboratory possessed undeniable proof of 44-year-old Navalny's intoxication with a nerve agent from the Novichok group. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova subsequently noted that the German government's claims of Navalny's poisoning lack evidence, and added that it was perplexing why Berlin first addressed the EU, NATO and third parties, such as the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), in relation to the case, instead of contacting Russia directly.

"Of course, these are grave accusations. So they should be grounded well, not like in the Skripal case, where there is no evidence for the 'hand of the Russian government' so far," Friesen said, mentioning that he expects the German government to provide evidence.

Friesen's fellow party member, Gunnar Norbert Lindemann, who is a lawmaker at Berlin's regional parliament, is also doubtful about the German government's claims.

"The Navalny case is a political case. If the Russian government had been involved in the case, Navalny would not be in Germany now. In addition, the result of the Bundeswehr laboratory is very dubious and by no means unambiguous," Lindemann told Sputnik.

Lindemann suggested that the uproar surrounding the case was to the benefit of those who wanted to undermine the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 project, including the United States. The lawmaker argued it was unclear who was behind the possible poisoning of Navalny, suggesting the US or UK secret services might be involved.

"This policy by Merkel and [Foreign Minister Heiko] Maas is damaging Germany. It harms the German economy and destroys jobs in Germany. We must finally pursue a foreign policy in the interests of Germany and represent German interests. This includes the abolition of Russia's sanctions and the promotion of economic relations," the lawmaker argued.

In late August, Navalny suffered an acute health situation and went into a coma during a domestic Russian flight. Following an emergency landing in the Siberian city of Omsk, he was hospitalized with suspected poisoning. However, Russian doctors subsequently found no traces of poison in his samples and opined that the deterioration had been caused by an abrupt drop of glucose in Navalny's blood due to a metabolic disbalance. Navalny was later flown to Berlin for further treatment at Charite clinic, where he remains at the moment.

In 2018, former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were hospitalized in the UK. London has accused Moscow of trying to poison the ex-spy with the Novichok military-grade nerve agent, while Russian officials have refuted the allegations and stressed that Moscow was denied access to the investigation and the Skripals themselves.