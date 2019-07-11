Allegations of Russian Meddling in US Affairs Remains Problem - Ryabkov

(@FahadShabbir)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) The question of the alleged interference of Moscow in the domestic affairs of the United States remains problematic, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday following talks with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale in Helsinki.

"Continued US allegations of the so-called Russian interference in the US domestic affairs also remain in the category of extremely problematic aspects, where it's impossible to find common ground," Ryabkov said.

The US media are still boiling over Russia's alleged meddling in US affairs, including in the 2016 presidential election that resulted in Donald Trump's victory. However, the fact of interference has never been proven. The Democrats, however, continue to insist that the collusion did happen during the US presidential campaign.