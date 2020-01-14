UrduPoint.com
Alleged Attack on Guatemala's New President Uncovered Ahead of Inauguration

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Guatemala's President-elect Alejandro Giammattei says he has been informed of an alleged planned attack against him, to be carried out on the day of his inauguration.

"Some calls were detected ...

inside a prison, where they put a green light, as the gang members say, on my head, for tomorrow," Giammattei said at a Monday press conference, as quoted by La Razon newspaper.

He added that the necessary security precautions had been taken and cooperation of "an international police agency" had been requested.

Giammattei was elected the new president of Guatemala in August 2019. His inauguration is planned for Tuesday, January 14.

