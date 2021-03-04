Alleged Bandits Kidnap Over Sixty People From Locality in Northwestern Nigeria - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Suspected bandits have abducted at least sixty persons from the village of Ruwan Tofa, located in northwestern Nigerian Zamfara State, burning down houses and vehicles in the area, media reported on Thursday.

According to the TVC News broadcaster, citing a source, the gunmen stormed the locality, burning down shops, vehicles, and houses, and kidnapped more than sixty residents, including children, women, and the elderly.

The Daily Nigerian news outlet reported that the attack occurred on Wednesday.

The incident comes several days after the release of 279 schoolgirls, who were abducted by a group of militants last week in the same Zamfara State, and returned to their houses without ransom as a result of negotiations between the government and the abductors.