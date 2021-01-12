UrduPoint.com
Alleged Capitol Raider With Pelosi's Lectern Charged, Released In Florida - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 04:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) A Florida man identified in a photograph as being the person carrying away US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern was released on bail after being arrested and charged with three Federal felony charges connected with the storming of the US Capitol, news reports said.

Thirty six-year-old Adam Johnson was released on Monday on a $25,000 bond. The authorities imposed on Johnson a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, a ban on firearms or weapons, and restricted travel except in the middle district of Florida and in Washington, DC for court-related issues, WFLA News in Tampa Bay reported on Monday evening.

Johnson due to appear in court on January 19, the report also said.

Johnson was arrested on Friday on a federal warrant and was jailed in Pinellas County, WFLA reported earlier. He was charged with three felony counts of entering a restricted building without authorization, theft of government property and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, the report said.

Johnson allegedly participated in the storming of the Capitol on Wednesday in which supporters of President Donald Trump, claiming the November 3 national election was stolen, broke into the building, the report added.

