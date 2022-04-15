UrduPoint.com

Alleged Founder Of Hydra Darknet Market Arrested In Russia - Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2022

Alleged Founder of Hydra Darknet Market Arrested in Russia - Court

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) A Moscow district court ruled on Thursday to arrest the alleged founder of the Hydra darknet market, Dmitry Pavlov.

"The court granted the petition of the investigation to elect a restraining measure in the form of detention of Pavlov D.O.," the court said, but did not specify whether it was arrest in absentia or not.

Pavlov is charged with illicit drug trafficking with a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison, the court added.

Pavlov is one of the founders of the darknet site Hydra Market, one of the world's largest darknet markets which operates mainly in Russian-speaking countries and serves as a platform for selling illicit goods and services. Official charges were filed against him in the United States.

On April 5, the US imposed sanctions on Hydra Market in order to disrupt proliferation of cybercrime services, dangerous drugs, and other illegal offerings.

