(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) The arraignment for alleged FSB operative Vadim Konoshchenok will take place at 12 pm Eastern Time (16:00 GMT) on Friday, the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York told Sputnik.

"Arraignment will be at noon today," the court said in a statement.