Alleged Ghosn Escape Aides Arrive In Japan After US Extradition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 01:16 PM

A US father-son pair accused of helping former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn in his audacious escape from Japan arrived in Tokyo on Tuesday, local media said, after losing their battle against extradition

Former US special forces member Michael Taylor and his son Peter allegedly staged the operation that saw former international jet-setter Ghosn packed into an audio-equipment case and onto a private jet to jump bail in December 2019.

There was no immediate official confirmation of their arrival in Japan, but Kyodo news said the pair would be taken to a Tokyo detention centre after clearing immigration.

More Stories From World

