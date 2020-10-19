UrduPoint.com
Alleged GRU Hackers Caused Damage Of $1Bln In US - Justice Department Official

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 11:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Six alleged GRU hackers caused $1 billion in damages in the United States, the head of the Justice Department's National Security Division, John Demers, said during a press conference on Monday.

"As alleged, for just three US-related victims, three of at least hundreds of victims worldwide, the damages exceeded $1 billion," Demers said.

More Stories From World

