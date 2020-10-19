UrduPoint.com
Alleged GRU Hackers Face 7 Charges For Breaching Olympics, French Elections - US Attorney

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 11:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) The six Russian nationals allegedly involved in a global hacking operation for Russia's GRU face seven charges, including identity theft, wire fraud and hacking into computers to steal sensitive information, US Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania Scott Brady said in a press conference.

"Let me talk briefly about the charges in the seven count indictment," Brady said on Monday.

