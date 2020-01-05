UrduPoint.com
Alleged Iranian Hackers Disrupt US Government Website As Fears Of Cyberattacks Rise

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 09:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2020) A US government website operated by the Federal Depository library Program was hacked into by a group calling itself the Iran Cyber Security Group, media reported on Sunday, as fears of Iranian cyberattacks on the United States emerged in the wake the killing of a top Iranian military commander by a US airstrike.

The BNO news outlet reported that the alleged Iranian hackers warned the attack on the US government website was a "small part" of Tehran's cyberability.

The outlet also published a banner, saying it was shown on the website. The banner included an image of US President Donald Trump being hit in the face and an image of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"We will not stop supporting our friends in the region: the oppressed people of Palestine, the oppressed people of Yemen, the people and the Syrian government, the people and government of Iraq, the oppressed people of Bahrain, the true mujahideen resistance in Lebanon and Palestine; [they] always will be supported by us," the banner read.

As of 03:50 GMT, the website was offline.

Notably, on Saturday, the US Department of Homeland Security said it was monitoring any threats from Iran. The department's National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin said on the same day that Iran was capable of carrying out cyberattacks with disruptive effects against critical US infrastructure.

On Friday, the United States killed Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, in Baghdad. Iran vowed harsh revenge over the assassination.

