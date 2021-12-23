Alleged jihadist arrested in Greece

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Greek counter-terrorism authorities have arrested a 40-year-old Iraqi man on suspicion of belonging to the Islamic State group (IS), police said Thursday.

The man arrived in Greece from Syria, a police official told AFP, adding that he will appear before a prosecutor on Friday.

Initially arrested on December 7 on charges of facilitating the entry and exit of foreigners into and out of Greece, he was released conditionally, according to a statement by the Greek police.

He was re-arrested after an investigation by intelligence and counter-terrorism authorities uncovered video footage suggesting that he is a member of IS, the police official said.

Greece's national intelligence service and the police counter-terrorism department have stepped up controls across the country following terrorist attacks in Europe in recent years.