Alleged Jihadist Arrested In Greece

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 11:28 PM

Greek counter-terrorism authorities have arrested a 40-year-old Iraqi man on suspicion of belonging to the Islamic State group (IS), police said Thursday

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Greek counter-terrorism authorities have arrested a 40-year-old Iraqi man on suspicion of belonging to the Islamic State group (IS), police said Thursday.

The man arrived in Greece from Syria, a police official told AFP, adding that he will appear before a prosecutor on Friday.

Initially arrested on December 7 on charges of facilitating the entry and exit of foreigners into and out of Greece, he was released conditionally, according to a statement by the Greek police.

He was re-arrested after an investigation by intelligence and counter-terrorism authorities uncovered video footage suggesting that he is a member of IS, the police official said.

Greece's national intelligence service and the police counter-terrorism department have stepped up controls across the country following terrorist attacks in Europe in recent years.

