Alleged Jihadist Militants in Northeastern DR Congo Kill 46 Civilians - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Suspected militants from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group, considered terrorist organization by the Ugadan government, have attacked a village in Ituri province in northeastern Democratic Republic of Kongo, murdering 46 local residents, provincial interior minister Adio Gidi told the Actualite.CD newspaper.

The local authorities believe that the attack, which took place on Thursday, was conducted by the ADF militants.

"Since [Thursday] morning we have been alerted to an attack of the ADF on the Abombi group, in the area of Walese Vonkutu [locality near the North-Kivu province, where the ADF group is particularly active].

Unfortunately, they killed several pygmies. The latest information this afternoon reports 46 dead. The attackers are the elements ADF Nalu," Gidi said as cited by the news outlet on Thursday.

The minister added that there were women and children among the victims.

The ADF radical group operates in DR Congo and Uganda, where it was formed to oppose the government. It is believed to be accountable for frequent unrest in both countries and is known to have pledged alliance to the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) in 2017.