MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) A man who allegedly helped organize the sting operation that ended Austria's ruling coalition may have once worked for a government, German media reported on Wednesday citing his affidavit.

The Austrian security expert, named as Julian H. by Die Welt daily, admitted running an operation for an unidentified government two years before the sting video came to light.

In a tape allegedly made at an Ibiza mansion in 2017, then Austrian Deputy Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache was seen promising lucrative contracts to a woman posing as a niece of a Russian oligarch. The video was published by two German outlets this May, shortly before the EU parliamentary vote.

The purported mastermind, Julian, claimed in the declaration made under oath that the operation he had allegedly conducted brought him in conflict with laws and government protections for him were dropped.

The Die Welt daily said it could not independently verify his claim but added that some details in his testimony contradicted official documents. The Austrian Interior Ministry refused to comment on the Ibiza scandal.

The finding, if confirmed, seems to feed into speculations about a possible role of intelligence agencies or other government authorities in the story that brought down the Austrian government. Its conservative chancellor, Sebastian Kurz, was ousted in a parliamentary vote shortly after the scandal broke.