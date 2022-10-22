UrduPoint.com

Alleged Michigan School Shooter Set To Plead Guilty, No Plea Deal So Far - Prosecutor

Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2022 | 03:50 AM

Alleged Michigan School Shooter Set to Plead Guilty, No Plea Deal So Far - Prosecutor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) The teenage suspect charged with 24 crimes for his alleged role in a school shooting in Michigan in November is set to plead guilty to all counts with no plea deal arranged so far, Oakland County Chief Assistant Prosecutor David Williams confirmed to Sputnik.

"We can confirm that the shooter is expected to plead guilty to all 24 charges, including terrorism, and the Prosecutor has notified the victims. There have been no plea deals, no reductions, and no sentencing agreements," Williams said on Friday in a statement.

The plea hearing is scheduled for Monday morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (1230 GMT). Defendant Ethan Crumbley will not assert an insanity defense, Williams added.

Crumbley's lawyers previously notified the court of his intention to claim an insanity defense.

Crumbley is accused of killing four students and wounding several others in a shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan in November. His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are also being charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter each for their alleged role in obtaining the gun used in the shooting and failing to prevent the incident.

The couple did not take seriously reports from school staff about their son's behavior, prosecutors allege. Crumbley was returned to classes on the day of the shooting after his parents attended a meeting earlier that day to address disturbing drawings made by their son.

Williams declined to comment on the current status of the case against James and Jennifer Crumbley.

