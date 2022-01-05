Alleged North Korean Missile Fell Outside Of Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone - Reports
Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2022 | 06:20 AM
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) A ballistic missile, allegedly fired by North Korea, fell outside Japan's exclusive economic zone on Wednesday morning, NHK television reported citing a government spokesman.
No other details were immediately available.
Yonhap news agency reported earlier citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff that North Korea fired an unknown projectile in the direction of the Sea of Japan.