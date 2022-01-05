Alleged North Korean Missile Flew About 500 Kilometers - Japanese Defense Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) A ballistic missile, presumably fired by North Korea on Wednesday morning, flew about 500 kilometers (310 miles), Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi told reporters.

"We assume that if a ballistic missile was launched along a conventional trajectory, it flew about 500 kilometers," Kishi said.

Earlier, he said there were no reports of damage to ships or aircraft in Japan as a result of the possible missile launch by North Korea.