Alleged North Korean Missile Flew About 500 Kilometers - Japanese Defense Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2022 | 07:50 AM
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) A ballistic missile, presumably fired by North Korea on Wednesday morning, flew about 500 kilometers (310 miles), Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi told reporters.
"We assume that if a ballistic missile was launched along a conventional trajectory, it flew about 500 kilometers," Kishi said.
Earlier, he said there were no reports of damage to ships or aircraft in Japan as a result of the possible missile launch by North Korea.